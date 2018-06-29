Punjab National Bank sells its entire stake in Icra for Rs109 crore
Punjab National Bank’s board of directors has authorised its management to start taking decisions to divest stake in PNB Housing Finance, Crisil and BSE at appropriate time
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has sold its entire stake in ratings firm Icra Ltd for a consideration of Rs109 crore.
“The bank has sold its entire stake of 3,30,000 shares of Icra Ltd through block deal at exchange platform for gross sale consideration of Rs108.60 crore on June 28, 2018,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.
As a planned strategy, the state-owned lender wants to hive-off from non-core businesses. Among others, the board of directors has authorised its management to start taking decisions to divest stake in PNB Housing Finance, Crisil and BSE at appropriate time depending upon market conditions and available options.
The disinvestment is part of the reforms agenda of the public sector banks (PSBs) which was approved in January for responsive and responsible PSBs initiative.
At the end of March quarter, PNB held 3.43% stake in Icra. In PNB Housing Finance, which is promoted by the bank, it held 32.96% as on 31 March, 2018.
In Crisil and BSE Ltd, banks and financial institutions have a collective shareholding of 0.26% and 0.09%, respectively, as on 31 March, 2018.
Stock of PNB closed 3.69% higher at Rs75.95 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
More From Companies »
- TCS promoters to participate in Rs16,000 crore buyback offer
- PNB set up centralized loan processing centre to improve quality credit
- Fox shareholders to vote on $71 billion Walt Disney bid 27 July
- Asia-Pacific airline industry may deliver over $8 billion profit this year: IATA
- Wadhwa eyes Rs4,000 crore revenue from 1st phase of Panvel project
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- RCom-Jio deal: Reliance Infratel, HSBC Daisy submits final consent terms to NCLAT
- TCS promoters to participate in Rs16,000 crore buyback offer
- Punjab National Bank sells its entire stake in Icra for Rs109 crore
- PNB set up centralized loan processing centre to improve quality credit
- Fox shareholders to vote on $71 billion Walt Disney bid 27 July
Mark to Market »
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Premium scooters are powering ahead of their staid counterparts
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion