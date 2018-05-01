Mahindra & Mahindra April sales up 22% at 48,097 units
New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Tuesday said its vehicle sales in April rose 22% to 48,097 units from 39,417 units in April 2017.
The company’s domestic sales stood at 45,217 units in April, up 19%. Sales in the passenger vehicles segment increased 13% to 21,927 units, while commercial vehicle sales jumped 26% to 18,963 units, M&M said.
Exports rose 88% to 2,880 units for the month.
“After a good FY18, we have had a strong start to FY19, having registered a good growth of 22% for the month of April 2018,” said Rajan Wadhera, president of Mahindra’s automotive sector. “The company has achieved good growth both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments.”
“The Truck and Bus division continues to outperform with a high Y-O-Y growth. Going forward, we are confident of this positive momentum continuing in Q1FY19,” added Wadhera.
