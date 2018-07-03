AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in monsoon sale

AirAsia India monsoon sale offer is open till 8 July . Photo: PTI

New Delhi: AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299 under a new offer called “Hot Deals this Monsoon!” The AirAsia India offer is open for booking till 8 July and is applicable for travel period till 31 January 2019, the airline said on its website. To avail this offer on AirAsia flight tickets, passengers require advance booking and these promotional fares are not available during the embargo period, the airline added. The Rs 1,299 fares, which is the cheapest under this AirAsia India offer, is applicable on Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes, according to the airline’s website.

Other routes covered under this AirAsia India sale include Bhubaneswar-Koltaka (starting fare Rs 1,499), Kolkata-Ranchi (starting fare Rs 1,599), Kolkata- Visakhapatnam (starting fare Rs 1,799), New Delhi-Goa (starting fare Rs 3499), New Delhi-Kolkata (starting fare Rs 3,499) and Chennai-Bhubaneswar (starting fare Rs 3,499).

AirAsia India said a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card and the fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).

AirAsia India did not disclose the number of seats on offer under this promotional scheme. “Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights,” the airline said on its website. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad.

The July-September season is typically a lean season for airlines in India and they frequently come up with promotional schemes to lure flyers. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to May this year jumped to 5.71 crore, registering a growth rate of 22.69% as compared to the year-ago period.

Recently, GoAir offered flight tickets from Rs 1,199 in new flash sale while IndiGo offered flight tickets from Rs 1,200 on select routes. Jet Airways had also offered discounts of up to 30% on base fares on international and domestic routes.