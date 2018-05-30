Andersen Global enters India, ties up with Nangia Advisors, Vaish Associates

Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax and legal professionals around the world, was established in 2013 by US member firm Andersen Tax LLC.

New Delhi: Andersen Global on Wednesday, which is re-entering the Indian market after 16 years, announced an agreement with tax advisory firm Nangia Advisors LLP and with law firm Vaish Associates.

Effectively, this will be Andersen’s second stint in India. The erstwhile Arthur Andersen was one of the big five accounting firms in the world before it wrapped up its operations in 2002 after the Enron scandal. Andersen Tax was founded by 23 former Arthur Andersen partners.

According to the terms of the agreement, these firms will provide services to clients of Andersen in India.