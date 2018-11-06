Diwali 2018: Delhi Metro train services to end early. Check timings

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking people to take public transport like Metro train or bus as high volume of traffic is expected near market areas. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: For the convenience of passengers, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to run Metro train on Diwali also. Delhi Metro services will however be terminated an hour earlier on Diwali night. DMRC has announced that Metro services will be available till 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali, November 7.

Airport Express Line will also end one hour early. On regular days, Metro train runs till 11 pm from terminal stations.

On Diwali, Metro train services will begin from 6 am on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line. Just ahead of the festive season, Delhi Metro train services have been expanded with the recent inauguration of the Pink Line running over a 17.8 km stretch in between Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake.

In the meantime, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking people to take public transport like Metro train or bus as high volume of traffic is expected on city roads during Diwali, especially around shopping malls and high footfall market areas like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Saket, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Gandhi Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Vikas Marg, Rajauri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Sector 6/10 Dwarka.