Jet Airways says I-T officials conducting survey since September 19

New Delhi: Jet Airways on Friday said income-tax officials had been conducting the survey of its premises since September 19.

Shares of the crisis-hit airline fell over 8% to touch a low of Rs 224.70 on the BSE on Friday. It later recovered some lost ground and was trading at Rs 231.40, down 5.26%.

On Wednesday, sources said the I-T department was inspecting the books to ascertain whether there were falsification of accounts, suspicious dealings and other possible violations. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the carrier said I-T officials were conducting a survey of the premises of the company since September 19.

“The company is fully cooperating with authorities and responding to queries,” according to the filing.

The full-service carrier, grappling with financial woes, was already under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the corporate affairs ministry for various alleged lapses. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 1,323 crore during the April-June quarter. The carrier also came under regulatory lens for deferring the results, which were initially scheduled to be announced on August 9.

