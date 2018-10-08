L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,881 crore
L&T Construction has also received orders for implementation of a high voltage distribution system in the semi-urban and rural areas of Kharagpur and Midnapur in West Bengal
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of its arm L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 1,881 crore in the domestic and international markets.
“The business has secured major orders for constructing 22 132/11kV substations in Kuwait,” the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.
Additional orders have been received from ongoing transmission line projects in India and Egypt, it added.
The company said it has also received orders for implementation of a high voltage distribution system in the semi-urban and rural areas of Kharagpur and Midnapur in West Bengal. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,227.30 apiece, down 0.16%, from the previous close on BSE.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
