Reliance Jio launches new plan, full cashback on recharges

Ahead of Diwali festival, Reliance Jio today launched two new offers for its mobile users — an all unlimited annual plan of Rs 1,699 and 100% cashback on mobile phone recharges. Under the unlimited annual plan of Rs 1,699, users get access to unlimited data (maximum of 1.5 GB per day of high speed internet), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day.

The new Rs 1,699 plan gives you complimentary membership to a host of Jio Premium apps comprising JioTV JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMags, etc.

Under the second Diwali offer, Jio’s pre-paid customers can recharge with Rs 149 or more to get 100% cashback in the form of coupons which can be used for buying goods at Reliance Digital stores or MyJio stores.

But to make a purchase using coupons, you will have to make a transaction of at least Rs 5,000 which means that you will have to buy recharge coupons totalling Rs 5,000.

Reliance Jio is offering recharges of upto Rs 9,999.

The offer is valid till 30th November and the coupons received during this offer will have to be redeemed within 31st December 2018.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday reported a post-tax profit of Rs 681 crore for the September quarter on increase in revenue and subscriber additions which crossed 252 million. The company, an arm Reliance Industries, had reported a loss of Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period and profit of Rs 612 crore in the preceding quarter. Its operating revenue increased 13.9% to Rs 9,240 crore, while the pre-tax profit stood at Rs 2,042 crore, up 19.6%. The company’s operating margin came in at 38.7%.

The average revenue per user, or Arpu, which is the key profitability metric in telecom business, declined marginally to Rs 131.7 from Rs 134.5 in the June quarter, which was attributed by the head of strategy, Anshuman Thakur, to a higher adoption of feature phones which is going for Rs 99 a month as an introductory offer now.