JSW Steel Q2 profit more than doubles on higher output
JSW Steel’s net profit in the second quarter rose to ₹2,126 crore from a profit of ₹839 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 04 12 PM IST
Steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd reported second-quarter net profit more than doubled on higher steel production.
Net profit for the Mumbai-based firm in the second quarter that ended in September rose to ₹2,126 crore ($290.44 million) from a profit of ₹839 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹1,958 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 25% to ₹21,552 crore, while crude steel production rose 6% from the same time a year ago, JSW said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
First Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 04 12 PM IST
