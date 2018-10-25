JSW Steel Q2 profit more than doubles on higher output

JSW Steel’s total revenue from operations for the second quarter rose 25% to ₹21,552 crore, while crude steel production rose 6% from the same time a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg

Steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd reported second-quarter net profit more than doubled on higher steel production.

Net profit for the Mumbai-based firm in the second quarter that ended in September rose to ₹2,126 crore ($290.44 million) from a profit of ₹839 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹1,958 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 25% to ₹21,552 crore, while crude steel production rose 6% from the same time a year ago, JSW said.

