 JSW Steel Q2 profit more than doubles on higher output - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

JSW Steel Q2 profit more than doubles on higher output

JSW Steel’s net profit in the second quarter rose to ₹2,126 crore from a profit of ₹839 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 04 12 PM IST
Reuters
JSW Steel’s total revenue from operations for the second quarter rose 25% to ₹21,552 crore, while crude steel production rose 6% from the same time a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg
JSW Steel’s total revenue from operations for the second quarter rose 25% to ₹21,552 crore, while crude steel production rose 6% from the same time a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg

Steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd reported second-quarter net profit more than doubled on higher steel production.

Net profit for the Mumbai-based firm in the second quarter that ended in September rose to ₹2,126 crore ($290.44 million) from a profit of ₹839 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹1,958 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 25% to ₹21,552 crore, while crude steel production rose 6% from the same time a year ago, JSW said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 04 12 PM IST
Topics: JSW Steel earnings profit Steelmaker revenue

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »