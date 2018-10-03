Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for Pune Metro project
The 23.3-km corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India on public-private-partnership model after the New Metro Rail Policy of 2017
New Delhi: The consortium of Tata Group firm TRIL Urban Transport and Siemens Financial Services arm Siemens Project Ventures GmbH has bagged a contract to develop a Metro Line in Pune.
“The consortium...has been awarded the contract by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to develop the Metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar,” a press statement said on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the Letter of Award to the consortium. “The elevated metro line will originate from Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, travel via Balewadi to Shivajinagar,” it said.
Hinjewadi is Pune’s fastest growing IT industrial hub, providing employment to over 4,00,000 people. The 23.3-km corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India on public-private-partnership (PPP) model after the New Metro Rail Policy of 2017.
The construction is scheduled to commence by June next year and will be completed within three years.
Tata Projects will be the EPC partner supporting the consortium.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
