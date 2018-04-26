Fortis invites 3 independent directors to join its board

Fortis board of directors meeting is slated on 27 April.

Mumbai: Fortis Healthcare Ltd said it has invited Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Ravi Rajagopal and Indrajit Banerjee to join its board as independent directors before a board meeting on Friday.

The three new independent directors were recommended shareholders of the company -- National Westminster Bank Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund, East Bridge Capital Master Fund Ltd and East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd, Fortis said in a statement to the stock exchanges on Thursday. Jupiter India Fund, East Bridge Capital Master Fund Ltd and East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd together hold 12.04% in Fortis Healthcare.

“It was also decided that in the meeting scheduled for tomorrow and in light of the above new appointments, the board shall discuss further board restructuring,” the company said in a statement.

Chakraborty had previously served as the chief executive officer at SBM Holdings Ltd, formerly known as State Bank of Mauritius, according to Bloomberg. Chakraborty is a chartered accountant and serves on the board of Magma HDI General Insurance Co. Ltd, Caspian Impact Investments Pvt. Ltd and RGVN Microfinance Ltd, among other companies. She is also a co-founder of an advisory firm Espandere Advisors Pvt Ltd.

Rajagopal is chairman of JM Financial Services Singapore and an independent director on the board of Vedanta Plc. He has previously served as managing director for India and South Asia and chief financial officer for Europe for Diageo.

Banerjee has previously held the position of president and chief financial officer at Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

On 18 April, Fortis Healthcare told BSE it had received a special notice and requisition to hold an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) from National Westminster Bank Plc, East Bridge Capital Master Fund Ltd and East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd to remove Brian Tempest, Harpal Singh, Sabina Vaisoha and Lt. Gen. Tejinder Singh Shergill from the existing board of directors.