JSW seeking legal opinion for Essar Steel solo bid
JSW Steel was not allowed to bid independently for Essar Steel during the second round of bidding. It instead teamed up with Numetal Mauritius to counter ArcelorMittal
New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd is seeking a legal opinion if it can bid solo for stressed assets of Essar Steel if fresh bids were allowed, joint managing director Seshagiri Rao said Tuesday. “It depends upon the legal opinion and the view of the CoC (committee of creditors) and the resolution professional (RP). If they take a positive view...then we are open to look at it,” he told reporters in New Delhi. “We are seeking a legal opinion and based on that opinion we will take a call,” he said.
Rao was speaking during the International Conference on Minerals and Metals in New Delhi.
“At that time when the second round of bidding was happening JSW Steel was looking at submitting the bid alone. We were not permitted. So, we have to see what view CoC and RP will take in the light of the Supreme Court judgement,” he said.
The Supreme Court had on 4 October directed Numetal to clear all outstanding dues of not only Essar Steel but also bad debts of over one year of other Essar Group entities to be eligible to bid for the debt-laden steel maker. ArcelorMittal was also allowed by the court to submit revised resolution plans for Essar Steel provided it clears debtor dues within two weeks. ArcelorMittal has to clear ₹ 7,000 crore dues of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron.
The two companies are required to submit their resolution plans in eight weeks thereafter.
ALSO READ | No swift resolution in sight for Essar Steel’s legal quagmire
JSW Steel had teamed up with NuMetal Mauritius to place a ₹ 37,000 crore offer for Essar Steel in the second round of bidding. NuMetal and ArcelorMittal were the only two parties that bid to buy out Essar Steel in the first round but the resolution professional was advised to reject both the bids owing to their promoters being linked to defaulter companies.
More From Companies »
- Kingfisher launches first non-alcoholic drink Radler
- Jakarta to topple Tokyo as world’s most populous city by 2030
- Supreme Court sends 3 directors of Amrapali Group to police custody
- Nine dead, 14 hurt in blast at SAIL’s Bhilai plant
- Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins early for Prime members. These are the best deals
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Kingfisher launches first non-alcoholic drink Radler
- JSW seeking legal opinion for Essar Steel solo bid
- India likely to miss fiscal deficit target due to fuel excise duty cut, says Moody’s
- Google Pixel 3 to be unveiled at 10 media events across the world
- Jakarta to topple Tokyo as world’s most populous city by 2030
Mark to Market »
- The fallout of deteriorating macros on required GST revenue run rate
- China output curbs, rupee fall put specialty chemicals on a better footing
- Demand remains a bright spot for steel companies in second quarter
- Are valuations of large-caps reasonable post the mayhem?
- Closing bell: Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak; smallcap, midcap stocks fall sharply