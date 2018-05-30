MTNL Q4 loss widens to Rs900 crore
MTNL reports widening of standalone loss to around Rs900 crore in the quarter ended March 2018
New Delhi:State-run telecom operator MTNL on Wednesday reported widening of standalone net loss to around Rs900 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs634.8 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of MTNL on a standalone basis declined by 31.4% to Rs660.02 crore in the last quarter of 2017-18 from Rs963.12 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.
For year ended 31 March, 2018, the loss of MTNL on a standalone basis widened to Rs2,973.03 crore from Rs2,941.08 crore it posted a year ago.
Total annual income of the loss making firm on standalone basis declined by 12.27% to Rs3,116.42 crore for fiscal year (FY) 2018 from Rs3,552.46 crore it recorded at the end of financial year 2016-17.
On consolidated basis, MTNL reported widening of annual loss to Rs2,970.91 crore for financial year 2017-18 from a loss of Rs2,936.05 crore it posted in the preceding fiscal.
The consolidated total income of the company for financial year 2017-18 declined by around 12% to Rs3,217.2 crore from Rs3,654.69 crore it posted for previous fiscal.
Shares of MTNL on Wednesday closed 1.48% lower at Rs16.65 a unit on the BSE.
