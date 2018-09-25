LIC chairman says all options open to revive IL&FS

L&FS has revealed a series of delays and defaults on its debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits in recent days. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will not allow the country’s beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to collapse, LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma told reporters on Tuesday.

All options, including increasing LIC’s stake in IL&FS, are open, Sharma said.

IL&FS has revealed a series of delays and defaults on its debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits in recent days. For the third time in a month, crippled infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS Financial Services Monday defaulted on interest payments on commercial papers, PTI reported on Monday.

The interest payment on the papers were due Monday, the company informed the exchanges. The company said it will not be able to access commercial papers market for up to six months from the date of repayment of this obligation. The company did not quantify the default amount.