Bank of India posts Rs3,969 crore Q4 loss on higher NPA provisions
Bank of India NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 16.58% at end-March and provisions surged about 41% to Rs6,674 crore
Last Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 33 PM IST
Bank of India Ltd reported a net loss of Rs3,969 crore ($588.87 million) for the March quarter (Q4), as the public sector bank set aside more funds for bad loans.
That compared with a loss of Rs1,046 crore in the year-ago period and expectations of a loss of Rs1,284 crore, according to Thomson Reuters estimates by nine analysts.
Bank of India’s gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 16.58% at end-March, compared with 16.93% in the previous quarter and 13.22% a year ago.
Provisions for bad loans surged about 41% to Rs6,674 crore.
Bank of India shares ended 4.5% higher in a Mumbai market that was up 0.7%.
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 32 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Hybrid annuity model revives investments in India’s highways sector: Moody’s
- L&T Q4 profit up 4.7%, beats estimate
- PIL in SC seeks direction to govt to restrict political donation in cash to Rs2,000 per person
- Bank of India posts Rs3,969 crore Q4 loss on higher NPA provisions
- You are liable to pay tax on sale proceeds of property received as gift