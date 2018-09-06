 Temasek to invest $400 million in NIIF’s Master Fund - Livemint
Temasek to invest $400 million in NIIF’s Master Fund

NIIF signs an agreement for investment of up to $400 million with Singapore-based Temasek

Last Published: Thu, Sep 06 2018. 01 59 PM IST
Swaraj Singh DhanjalGopika Gopakumar
With this investment, Temasek joins government of India, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Axis Bank as investors in NIIF’s Master Fund. Photo: Bloomberg
Mumbai: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Thursday said that it had signed an agreement for investment of up to $400 million with Singapore-based Temasek. With this investment, Temasek joins government of India, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Axis Bank as investors in NIIF’s Master Fund.

Last year ADIA committed to invest up to $1 billion in NIIF’s Master Fund. The other domestic private sector investors have invested Rs 500 crore in the fund.

“We are delighted to have Temasek as an investor in the NIIF Master Fund and as a shareholder of National Investment and Infrastructure Ltd, alongside other eminent institutional investors. Temasek is one of the most renowned institutional investors globally and will add to the roster of marquee investors backing NIIF,” said Sujoy Bose, managing director and chief executive at NIIF.

Apart from the Master Fund, NIIF also operates a Fund of Funds, through which it has invested 120 million pounds in Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF), which will invest in renewable energy and other green businesses. GGEF is targeting to raise 500 million pounds for the fund.

First Published: Thu, Sep 06 2018. 01 59 PM IST
