IndiGo offers tickets from Rs 981, GoAir from Rs 1,099, in new sales

indigo’s Rs 981 offer is applicable on Jammu to Srinagar route. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: GoAir has announced a sale under the Go Gr8 festival offer at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099 on up to 10 lakh seats. This offer is valid till today, 9 August. GoAir’s Go Gr8 festival offers tickets for travel till 31 December 2018.

To counter GoAir’s Monsoon bonanza, IndiGo is offering fares as low as Rs 981. The IndiGo offer, which opened on 4 August is valid till today, 9 August, and has tickets for travel between 12 August and 8 October 2018. The IndiGo offer is available on limited seats on select sectors and flights.

Starting fares in the new IndiGo offer on some other routes include Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 981), Goa-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,099), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,374), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), Ranchi-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,272), Delhi-Patna (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,832), Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 2,101), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,748) and Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,255).

Full-service carrier Jet Airways has also launched an Independence Day promotional offer. Passengers set to travel to different foreign destinations can avail discounted fares with Jet Airways on 15 August. The Jet Airways sale offers flyers a discount of up to 30% on the base fare in the economy and premiere classes. Passengers set to travel to different foreign destinations can avail discounted fares with Jet Airways on Independence Day.

The monsoon is a lean season for airlines in India and they come up with discount offers to woo flyers.