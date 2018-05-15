 Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for Niacin extended release tablets - Livemint
Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for Niacin extended release tablets

The approval granted by the USFDA to Jubilant Pharma is for multiple strengths of Niacin extended-release tablets of 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 04 33 PM IST
PTI
As on 31 March, 2018, Jubilant had a total of 94 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, the company said.

New Delhi:Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd on Tuesday said it has received the final approval from USFDA for its generic Niacin extended-release tablets used for controlling cholesterol levels.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to the company’s wholly-owned arm Jubilant Pharma Ltd, is for multiple strengths of Niacin extended-release tablets of 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg, the company said in a statement.

These are the generic equivalent of AbbVie’s Niaspan, which is indicated to reduce elevated high-density lipoprotein (known as bad cholesterol), among others while increasing HDL-C (good cholesterol) in patients with primary hyperlipidemia and mixed dyslipidemia.

The drug helps reduce the risk of recurrent nonfatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) in patients with a history heart disease and hyperlipidemia, the statement added. “This is the first approval that we have received from the USFDA during the current financial year,” it said.

First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 04 26 PM IST
