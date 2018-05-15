Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for Niacin extended release tablets
New Delhi:Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd on Tuesday said it has received the final approval from USFDA for its generic Niacin extended-release tablets used for controlling cholesterol levels.
The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to the company’s wholly-owned arm Jubilant Pharma Ltd, is for multiple strengths of Niacin extended-release tablets of 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg, the company said in a statement.
These are the generic equivalent of AbbVie’s Niaspan, which is indicated to reduce elevated high-density lipoprotein (known as bad cholesterol), among others while increasing HDL-C (good cholesterol) in patients with primary hyperlipidemia and mixed dyslipidemia.
The drug helps reduce the risk of recurrent nonfatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) in patients with a history heart disease and hyperlipidemia, the statement added. “This is the first approval that we have received from the USFDA during the current financial year,” it said.
As on 31 March, 2018, Jubilant had a total of 94 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, the company said.
More From Companies »
- Uber agrees to allow sexual assault victims to sue in court
- PNB posts Rs13,416 crore Q4 loss after being hit by Nirav Modi fraud
- Lupin posts surprise Q4 loss at Rs784 crore on one-time charge
- Vodafone India posts Rs9,805 crore operating profit for 2017-18
- Wow Air offers cheapest fare to New York from Delhi
Latest News »
Latest News »
Delhi sealing drive: Supreme Court partially modifies its 6 March order
Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for Niacin extended release tablets
Uber agrees to allow sexual assault victims to sue in court
SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office: reports
Boeing says A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet can help India grow its aerospace ecosystem