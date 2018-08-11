Anant Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Electricals, dies at 41

Anant Bajaj passed away on Friday evening.

New Delhi: Consumer durable company Bajaj Electricals on Saturday condoled the passing away of its Managing Director Anant Bajaj. Bajaj, who was 41 years old, passed away on Friday evening. “His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to Bajaj family,” Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

The Harvard Business School graduate played crucial leadership roles through his 19 years career at Bajaj Electricals, from being a sales trainee in the mid-1990s to a project manager in 1999, and then being appointed as managing director earlier this year. He was also responsible for setting up the Rs 45 crore high mast manufacturing and galvanising plant at Ranjangaon, near Pune in Maharashtra. He also set up the export arm, Bajaj International Pvt ,and played key role in the company’s diversification into IT and solar products.

During his stint, he was responsible for initiating a number of things, including next-generation R&D (which focussed on cutting-edge technologies to create next-generation appliances), Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics (through a digital centre in Mumbai) and Project Evolve (charing the company‘s digital transformation).

He was appointed on the company’s Board in February 2006 and the company immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure, the filing added.

Besides his various roles in the group, Anant Bajaj was also a member of the Young Entrepreneur Wing of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber and the Greenpeace organisation.

(With PTI inputs)