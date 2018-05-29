Godfrey Phillips posts Q4 net profit at Rs43 crore
Godfrey Phillips India reports a standalone net profit at Rs43.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018
New Delhi:Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit at Rs43.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs55.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Godfrey Phillips said in a BSE filing.
Its total income from operations stood at Rs586.27 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,349.79 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.
Meanwhile, the company informed that its results were not comparable due to introduction of GST from 1 July, 2017.
Moreover, it had a exceptional gain in the fiscal due to sale of its packaged tea business to Goodricke Group. Godfrey Phillips’ overall expenses stood at Rs525.41 crore.
For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, Godfrey Phillips had a consolidated net profit of Rs158.81 crore. It posted a net profit of Rs136.63 crore in 2016-17.
Its total income stood at Rs2,945.31 crore as against Rs4,459.10 crore in 2016-17.
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India on Tuesday settled 5.10% down at Rs757.05 apiece on the BSE.
