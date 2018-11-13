Ashok Leyland Q2 net rises 37%, CEO Vinod Dasari resigns

Ashok Leyland CEO Vinod K Dasari has been with the company for nearly 14 years. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a lower-than-expected 37.5% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday due to higher raw material costs.

Profit was Rs 460 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 334 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 513 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from operations grew 25.2% to Rs 7,608 crore. However, cost of materials jumped 52.5%, pushing total expenses 23.2% higher to Rs 6,960 crore.

Chief executive officer Vinod K. Dasari resigned after nearly 14 years with the company, the truckmaker said in a separate statement. Dheeraj Hinduja will step in as executive chairman with immediate effect.

