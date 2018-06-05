GoAir appoints ex-EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk as CEO

GoAir CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk will be reporting to the airline’s chairman, managing director and the board of directors. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Wadia group-promoted budget airline GoAir (Go Airlines India Ltd) on Tuesday announced the appointment of former EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

The appointment is effective from Monday, 4 June 2018, GoAir said in a release. Cornelis Vrieswijk will be reporting to the airline’s chairman, managing director and the board of directors.

Cornelis Vrieswijk, with over 25 years of experience in aviation and travel industry, comes at the helm following the resignation of Wolfgang Prock-Schauer last December.

GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia said Vrieswijk will work with the board and the leadership team to expand and implement a range of strategic initiatives to lead the airline into its next phase of growth.

“I am confident that Cor (Vrieswijk) will help scale GoAir further and establish it as a most profitable low cost carrier in the highly competitive Indian market,” Wadia said.

Besides EasyJet Airline Co., Vrieswijk has also worked with major aviation brands like Thomas Cook Group and Transavia Airlines, in various roles.