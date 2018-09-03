GoAir offer tickets from Rs 1,099 in new flash sale

GoAir stated on its website that the flight ticket offer will be available on first-come first-served basis. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Airlines are offering discount offers on both domestic and international travel. Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in a new flash sale, as part of a promotional scheme. The booking will start today (3 September) and will end on 5 September 2018. This offer is applicable for travel period between 3 September 2018 and 31 March 2019. GoAir has not disclosed the number of seats available in the flash sale. GoAir stated on its website that the flight ticket offer will be available on first-come first-served basis. Tickets will be non-transferable/non-refundable and no date change or re-routing will be permitted.

Group discounts are not applicable on GoAir’s Rs1099 offer. This offer is also not applicable for infant booking or for previously purchased tickets.

Last week, GoAir had announced its international services with the first flight to Phuket in Thailand on 11 October. The airline is all set to start direct flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket and to Male.

Another airline IndiGo has put 10 lakh seats on sale. In this scheme flight tickets start from Rs999 for domestic travel and Rs 3,199 for international travel. Bookings of tickets under the four-day ‘festive sale’ offer have begun from Monday (3 September) and will end on 6 September. It is applicable on s travel period between 18 September, 2018, and 30 March, 2019, IndiGo said on its website

AirAsia had also announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs 1,399 for international flights and Rs 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer. The sale offer is available on all flights operated by the AirAsia group, including those of AirAsia India, the airline had said.

The sale of tickets for the eight-day booking window commenced from 1 September midnight for travel between 19 February and 26 November 2019, AirAsia said in a release.

The offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network — AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X — the airline said in the release. The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.