 Accenture revenue rises 7.4% in the first quarter - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Accenture revenue rises 7.4% in the first quarter

Accenture’s net income rose to $1.28 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the first quarter ended 30 November from $1.12 billion, or $1.79 per share

Last Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 05 37 PM IST
Sonam Rai, Reuters
Accenture is reaping the benefit of its investments in digital and cloud services. Photo: Mint
Accenture is reaping the benefit of its investments in digital and cloud services. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Accenture Plc reported a 7.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as it reaped the benefit of its investments in digital and cloud services. Net income attributable to the consulting and outsourcing services provider rose to $1.28 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the first quarter ended 30 November from $1.12 billion, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose to $10.61 billion from $9.88 billion.

First Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 05 35 PM IST
Topics: Accenture Accenture results Accenture revenue Accenture Q1 results Accenture cloud services

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »