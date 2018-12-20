Accenture revenue rises 7.4% in the first quarter
Bengaluru: Accenture Plc reported a 7.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as it reaped the benefit of its investments in digital and cloud services. Net income attributable to the consulting and outsourcing services provider rose to $1.28 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the first quarter ended 30 November from $1.12 billion, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose to $10.61 billion from $9.88 billion.
