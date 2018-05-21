 Ultratech Cement bags limestone mining block in MP - Livemint
Ultratech Cement bags limestone mining block in MP

Ultratech Cement has bagged the Deora-Sitapuri-Udipyapura limestone mining block in Madhya Pradesh
Last Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 12 17 PM IST
PTI
At 12.13pm, Ultratech Cement shares were trading 0.20% higher at Rs3,867 apiece on BSE. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Ultratech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla group company, on Monday said that it has bagged the Deora-Sitapuri-Udipyapura limestone mining block in Madhya Pradesh.

The block is in close proximity to its existing limestone mines of the company’s recently commissioned unit Dhar Cement Works, said the company.

“The company has won the Deora-Sitapuri-Udipyapura limestone mining block in the State of Madhya Pradesh,” Ultratech Cement said in a BSE filing. “This mining block is spread over 344.783 hectares of land having minable reserve of around 54 million MT.... This (limestone mining block) will be useful for augmenting the capacity of Dhar Unit in future,” it added.

At 12.13pm, Ultratech Cement shares were trading 0.20% higher at Rs3,867 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 12 17 PM IST
