TCS not exiting Lucknow: Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran

Lucknow: Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will not exit Lucknow but continue to increase its presence in the city as well as across Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the inaugural session of UP Investors Summit 2018, Chandrasekaran announced that TCS will build a new campus for 30,000 people in the state. “We have a holistic presence in Uttar Pradesh. Tata Motors is here, TCS has a large presence, Tata Projects have been significantly present here,” he said, adding that Tata group will not be confined to any particular sector but will help the state grow across all sectors.

“We are extremely keen to participate in the growth of UP across sectors such as manufacturing, IT , infra etc,” he said. Last year, TCS had decided to wind up its offices in Lucknow prompting the employees to approach the state government for help.