 TCS not exiting Lucknow: Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

TCS not exiting Lucknow: Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran

TCS will build a new campus for 30,000 people in Uttar Pradesh, said Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran at the inaugural session of UP Investors Summit 2018
Last Published: Wed, Feb 21 2018. 07 02 PM IST
PTI
Tata group will not be confined to any particular sector but will help Uttar Pradesh grow across all sectors, said Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran at the UP Investors Summit 2018 on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Tata group will not be confined to any particular sector but will help Uttar Pradesh grow across all sectors, said Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran at the UP Investors Summit 2018 on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will not exit Lucknow but continue to increase its presence in the city as well as across Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the inaugural session of UP Investors Summit 2018, Chandrasekaran announced that TCS will build a new campus for 30,000 people in the state. “We have a holistic presence in Uttar Pradesh. Tata Motors is here, TCS has a large presence, Tata Projects have been significantly present here,” he said, adding that Tata group will not be confined to any particular sector but will help the state grow across all sectors.

“We are extremely keen to participate in the growth of UP across sectors such as manufacturing, IT , infra etc,” he said. Last year, TCS had decided to wind up its offices in Lucknow prompting the employees to approach the state government for help.

First Published: Wed, Feb 21 2018. 07 00 PM IST
Topics: TCS TCS Lucknow Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran UP Investors Summit 2018

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »