RITES Q2 income soars by 93% to ₹473 crore

EBITDA margins improved to 38.5% in Q2 FY19 as against 37.4% in corresponding period of FY18.

New Delhi: Railways consultancy firm RITES total income has increased by 93% in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, RITES chairman and managing director Rajeev Mehrotra said, “Company has recorded a total income of ₹473 crore in the second quarter of the FY19 which is up by 93% over the corresponding time in FY18. The increase was mainly contributed by increased consultancy and turnkey business which grew by ₹132 crore and ₹104 crore, respectively.” He added that domestic leasing business of the company has also grown by 23%.

EBITDA margins improved to 38.5% as against 37.4% in corresponding period of FY18, while employee cost has almost remained constant.

Consultancy business contributed about 67% of the operating turnover and income. The company reported an increase in revenue to ₹292 crore in Q2 FY19 against ₹160 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Income from construction projects rose significantly by ₹104 crore and was registered at ₹116 crore in Q2 FY19 as against ₹12 crore in Q2 FY18.

Further commenting on outlook for the FY19, Mehrotra said, “Based on the order book and half-yearly performance of the company, I expect, company will achieve targeted 22% operating revenue growth over last year. I am pleased to announce that First consignment of DMU train set for Sri Lanka is being shipped shortly. Also, one prototype locomotive from DLW is on the way for shipment to Sri Lanka.”

The RITES board also approved an in-principle, investment of ₹50 crore in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd., a company promoted by IRCON and Rail Land Development Authority.