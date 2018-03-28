 Grofers to deliver groceries via e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR - Livemint
Grofers to deliver groceries via e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR

The delivery of groceries via e-rickshaws will help Grofers reduce cost of delivery by 25% and cater to the growing influx of orders, the company said in a statement
Last Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 04 36 PM IST
PTI
Grofers said it aims to upsize the fleet delivery to 50 e-rickshaws on Delhi-NCR roads in the next 3-4 months. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Grofers said it aims to upsize the fleet delivery to 50 e-rickshaws on Delhi-NCR roads in the next 3-4 months. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Online grocery startup Grofers, which recently raised Rs400 crore fresh funding, Wednesday said it has commenced delivery operations via e-rickshaws in the national capital to reduce delivery cost by 25%.

The company said it aims to upsize the fleet delivery to 50 e-rickshaws on Delhi-NCR roads in the next 3-4 months.

The introduction of this environment-friendly electric fleet will help Grofers reduce cost of delivery by 25% and cater to the growing influx of orders, the company said in a statement. Initially, customers in South Delhi will receive their groceries via e-vehicles.

The services will then be extended to other regions. “To keep pace with the quick adoption of online groceries in Delhi-NCR, we are strengthening our delivery operations. E-rickshaws are ideal for last-mile connectivity,” Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.

First Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 04 36 PM IST
