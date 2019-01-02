Jet Airways misses loan repayment due to liquidity issues
This is the first time that Naresh Goyal-led cash strapped airline Jet Airways has defaulted on debt repayment
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal-led cash strapped airline Jet Airways has delayed its interest payment to a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India due to cash flow issues, the airline informed the stock exchange late on Tuesday.
“This is to inform you that the payment of interest and principal instalment due to the consortium of Indian Banks (led by State Bank of India) on 31st December 2018 has been delayed due to temporary cashflow mismatch and the Company has engaged with them in relation to the same,” the airline said in a statement.
This is the first time that Jet Airways has defaulted on debt repayment. The Naresh Goyal-controlled airline, which has reported three consecutive quarterly losses of over Rs 1,000 crore each since March, already has about Rs 8,052 of debt on its books as on September 30. Rating agency Icra has already cut the rating on Jet Airways borrowing programmes.
Jet Airways had earlier mentioned that its liquidity position is stretched, and it has been delaying some payment to vendors and employees. SBI has already ordered a forensic audit of the airline’s accounts for the last four financial years.
Jet Airway’s stock was trading at Rs 276.05, at 11 am on Wednesday, down 1.78% from the previous day’s close.
More From Companies »
- AirAsia India’s new route to start this month, offers flight tickets from Rs 1599
- Paytm Payments Bank resumes KYC for bank, wallet customers
- In ticketing blunder, Cathay Pacific sells $16,000 premium seats for $675
- Jet Airways defaults on debt payment to banks
- SMEs set to get GST relief ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Benchmark Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Firm tanker rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Agriculture loan defaults increase as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?