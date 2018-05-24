City Union Bank Q4 profit rises 18% to Rs152.12 crore
City Union Bank reports an 18.04% rise in net profit at Rs152.12 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to a net profit of Rs128.87 crore in the year-ago period
New Delhi: Private sector lender City Union Bank Ltd has reported an 18.04% rise in net profit at Rs152.12 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to a net profit of Rs128.87 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income for the quarter rose 6.99% to Rs990.48 crore, as against Rs925.75 crore in the same quarter last year.
Net interest income increased by 18% to Rs368 crore from Rs311 crore last year. Net interest margin was at 4.36% in the last quarter.
Gross NPA stood at 3.03% as on 31 March, as against 2.83% a year ago. Net NPA was at 1.70% in the last quarter of the last fiscal compared with 1.71% in the same period in 2016-17.
City Union Bank shares were trading Rs181.90 apiece, down 1.17%, on BSE.
First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 12 30 PM IST
