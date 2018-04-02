 Paytm Mall raises Rs2,900 crore from SoftBank, Alibaba - Livemint
Paytm Mall has received funding of Rs2,600 crore from SB Investment Holdings (UK) and its affiliates, including SoftBank Vision Fund, while Rs292.5 crore has been pumped in by Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce
Last Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 08 49 PM IST
PTI
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The deal, which has been executed through a private placement offer, values Paytm Mall at over $2 billion. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
New Delhi: Paytm Mall has raised close to Rs2,900 crore from SoftBank Investment Holdings and Alibaba.com Singapore e-commerce in a deal that values the online shopping venture of Paytm at $2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing by Paytm e-commerce, an aggregate amount of $400 million (about Rs2,600 crore) has come from SB Investment Holdings (UK) and its affiliates, including SoftBank Vision Fund.

About $45 million (about Rs292.5 crore) has been pumped in by Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce, it added. The deal, which has been executed through a private placement offer, values Paytm Mall at over $2 billion.

When contacted, Paytm Mall chief operating officer (COO) Amit Sinha said the latest investment led by Softbank and Alibaba reaffirms the strength of the company’s business model, growth trajectory and execution capability.

“We are committed to increasing the business growth for the offline merchants, who serve their customers daily. The funds will be deployed for empowering the shopkeepers with superior technology and building logistics, strengthening the Paytm Mall brand and bringing an enriching experience to the customers,” he added.

First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 08 49 PM IST
