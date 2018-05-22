Bata India March quarter profit jumps 44.8% to Rs52 crore
Kolkata: Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Tuesday said its net profit in the March quarter had jumped 44.8% to Rs52 crore from Rs35.9 crore in the same period a year ago, thanks to higher sales and improved margins.
Revenue for the March quarter at Rs632.3 crore was 5.73% higher than last year. Continued focus on value added products and efficiencies in cost structure resulted in higher net profit, the company said in a statement.
For the full fiscal year 2018, Bata registered a net profit of Rs223.5 crore, an increase of 40.8%, against Rs158.7 crore a year ago. Its revenue in the fiscal 2018 at Rs2,636.31 crore was up 5.5% over the previous year. With earnings per share of Rs17.40 for the full year, Bata will be paying a dividend of Rs4 per share.
On Tuesday, Bata India shares rose 1% to Rs753 apiece on BSE in a flat market.
