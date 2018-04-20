Reliance General profit rises 27% to Rs165 crore in FY18
New Delhi: Reliance General Insurance has reported a net profit of Rs165 crore in 2017-18, up 27% from a year earlier.
The gross premium written by the company increased by 28% to Rs5,122 crore, a company statement said on Friday. RGI, a Reliance Capital firm, said its online channel registered an increase of 40% in gross premium collected during the year. The company has a 7.7% market share in the private sector.
“We continue our growth momentum with rise in premium, along with improvement in bottom line. We grew at approximately 17% in gross direct premium in 2017-18,” said Rakesh Jain, ED&CEO, Reliance General Insurance.
The company offers insurance for motor, health, home, property, travel, marine and other speciality products. Spread across 128 branch locations, the company’s agent network stood at 27,888 as of 31 March 2018.
Latest News »
- 2002 Gujarat riots: Maya Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya case
- Sebi fines Suzlon Rs1.1 crore for violating insider trading norms
- Vedanta’s Electrosteel acquisition credit neutral: Report
- Sebi order of winding up Sahara Mutual Fund stayed by SAT
- India’s forex reserves at a life-time high of $426.082 billion
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day