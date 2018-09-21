Oyo plans to hire 2,020 technology experts in next two years

Oyo has 2,900 employees till date and is expanding operations internationally and in India, where it has a presence in over 230 cities.

New Delhi: Oyo Rooms plans to hire 2,020 technology experts and engineers in the next two years as it expands operations in China, Indonesia and the UK, the company announced at its tech conference.

“With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality, while ensuring sustainable incomes for partners and livelihood opportunities for several Indians,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer at Oyo.

Oravel Stay’s Pvt. Ltd, which runs Oyo Rooms, employs 700 technology professionals who have developed over 20 in-house products for the hospitality chain, according to the Gurgaon-based company.

These products, the company said, help various business verticals, including daily functions of property, onboarding new hotels, pricing, customer experience, auditing of property and hotels, which together have facilitated the process of adding 12,000 properties monthly.

“We continue to invest heavily in talent and next-gen technologies… while building a team that faces issues plaguing the archaic infrastructure of traditional hospitality,” said Anil Goel, chief technology officer at Oyo.

