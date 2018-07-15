Ola, Haryana government sign MoU to create 35,000 jobs

Haryana is a key market for Ola with cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula contributing significantly to its growth. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Cab-hailing firm Ola, run by ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government’s department of employment to create 35,000 entrepreneurial opportunities in the state. The MoU is part of the state’s Saksham Haryana initiative which was rolled out early last year to empower the youth through various skill development initiatives.

Speaking on the development, an Ola spokesperson said a part of these opportunities would be aimed towards development of the driver-partner ecosystem in Haryana.

“The MoU reflects Ola’s commitment to accelerate the state government’s efforts of creating two lakh jobs for the youth of Haryana,” Ola said in a statement, adding that the MoU aims to create 35,000 job opportunities.

Haryana’s labour and employment minister, Nayab Saini, said the state government has fixed a target to tap employment potential through jobs in the government and private sector as well as through self employment. “Skill development is key to professional growth and we will thus, be working with various bodies, and companies like Ola to customise and upgrade the existing training infrastructure...,” Saini said.

Ola director Pranav Mehta said Haryana is a key market for the company with cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula contributing significantly to its growth.

It is also present Ambala and Kurukshetra.