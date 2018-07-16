AirAsia India announces new route, flights start from 26 July

AirAsia India will soon start flights between Bengaluru and Amritsar. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier AirAsia India has announced a new route. From 26 July, AirAsia India will start direct flights between Bengaluru and Amritsar, according to the airline’s website. On the new route, AirAsia India has announced up to 30% discount, on bookings till 22 July. In a separate offer, AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from cities such as Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam at fares as low as Rs 3,999. This offer is open for bookings till 22 July and is applicable on travel till 31 January 2019.

In addition, AirAsia India is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets. This offer is open for bookings till 22 July 2018 and applicable on travel from 17 July to 30 November 2018.

Despite rising global crude prices and a depreciation of the rupee, which increase the operating cost of airlines in India, carriers are coming up with discounted flight tickets to lure customers during the monsoon season, which is typically a lean period for them. Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world, with number of passengers flying increasing by 22.7% in the first five months of this year.

IndiGo had last week put up 12 lakh seat up for grabs, with starting fares of Rs 1,212. SpiceJet had also offered offering flight tickets from Rs 999. AirAsia India had also offered flight tickets from Rs 999.

Budget carrier IndiGo will start daily non-stop flights from Gorakhpur to New Delhi from September.

Recent orders from India, which is the fastest growing aviation market in the world after US and China, according to jet manufacturers Airbus SE and Boeing Co, puts the country ahead of China in the narrow-body aircraft order book.

India, which has the third-largest aircraft order book (including wide-body and narrow-body aircraft) after the US and China, now has more narrow-body orders than China, aviation consultants CAPA India said in a recent report.