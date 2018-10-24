Oyo offering 60% discount on hotel room bookings during winter holidays

As per an analysis by Oyo, urban Indians believe in taking short holiday breaks to escape their hectic schedules.

New Delhi: To attract travellers during the winter holidays of Christmas and New Year, Oyo Rooms today announced a new offer under which customers get 60% discount on hotel room bookings and an additional cashback of 40% on Paytm transactions. The offer is valid for bookings made between 24 and 31 October for check-ins between 1 and 31 December.

Oyo said its bookings has grown by 73% year-on-year. The maximum bookings have emerged for leisure and non-leisure destinations, including Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Shimla.

As per an analysis by Oyo, urban Indians believe in taking short holiday breaks to escape their hectic schedules. A majority of these travellers are couples and individuals enjoying short holidays. Ahead of the holiday season, hotel bookings have jumped more than 60% in the top 10 cities over last year.

ALSO READ: How 24-year-old Ritesh Agarwal built Oyo into a $5 billion startup in just 5 years

“A paradigm shift is occurring in the travel behaviour of urban Indians. Unlike past years, many travelers are now open to impulse travel, which has spurred an exponential rise in spur-of-the-moment bookings. These are generally triggered when people suddenly realize that a couple of consecutive holidays can be clubbed with the weekends for an extended stay in the hills or some other exciting retreat,” Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Conversions, OYO, said.

Solo and couple travellers are predominantly the most significant contributors to bookings received during winter vacations, almost 45%, marking a growth of more than 64% y-o-y in such bookings.

With over 12,000 franchised or leased hotels in its chain, Oyo currently has presence in over 350 cities with over 12,000 asset partners spread across six countries including India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, the UK and UAE in the Middle East.

Recently, Oyo has also launched its services in the housing rental segment under the Oyo Living label. With over 2,000 beds in Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Pune, Oyo Living aims to expand to the top 10 metros by the end of 2019 and will offer over 50,000 beds.