ICICI Prudential cuts 2.05% stake in Tata Chemicals
After sale of these shares, the insurance firm’s stake in Tata Chemicals has come down to 2.97% from 5.02%, according to a regulatory filing
Last Published: Wed, Aug 29 2018. 09 22 PM IST
New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has sold 2.05% stake, or over 52 lakh shares, in Tata Chemicals through open market transactions.
After sale of these shares, the insurance firm’s stake in Tata Chemicals has come down to 2.97% from 5.02%, according to a regulatory filing.
Tata Chemicals is engaged in the business of salt, chemicals and crop nutrition. It also sells spices and pulses under Tata Sampann brand. The company has exited from the fertiliser business.
First Published: Wed, Aug 29 2018. 09 22 PM IST
