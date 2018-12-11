Titan eyes Rs 45 cr sales in 2019 from saree brand Taneira

Taneira, the saree brand from Titan Co. Ltd, is aiming to double its existing business to touch Rs 40-45 crore in revenue in 2019, said the company’s managing director Bhaskar Bhat at the launch of brand’s biggest flagship store in New Delhi.

“Our primary target is to open 10 stores in the next 12-18 months in the top 15 cities of the country. Currently, we are doing between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 70 lakh a month per store. We will end this year with Rs 20 crore in revenue, which we want to more than double and take it to Rs 45 crore by next year,” Bhat told Mint.

Spread across 7,500 square feet, the store stocks sarees for all occasions, bridal lehengas, stoles, dupattas and dress material. It is also offering ready-to-wear blouses, customization and tailoring services. Taneria was soft launched in February 2017 at Bengaluru’s upscale Indiranagar, marking its entry into the women’s wear segment. The 6,000 sq ft handloom store was targeted mostly at the young urban woman looking for traditional Indian weaves with contemporary designs.

At present, the brand has four stores – two each in Bengaluru and Delhi, including the newly launched store.

Titan wants to reach not just the metros but also Tier I cities where demand for high-quality branded sarees is increasing. The company is looking to open new Taneira stores in cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Lucknow and Indore, among others.

“Similar to the jewellery market, when we began, this 5,000-year-old category is a large, unorganised market and underserved in terms of authenticity of the product,” said Bhat.

“Seeing the tremendous reception we have had in our pilot stage of the business, we are confident this venture will be an opportunity for us to build relevance and enable transparency and authenticity for the customer,” he added.

With an average ticket size of Rs 8,000, Kanchipuram (handwoven silk sarees from Tamil Nadu), Benarasi (silk sarees from Benaras), Bhagalpuri (silk sarees from Bihar) and south silks are the top selling varieties of sarees at Taneira.

The brand is sourcing from over 400 weavers’ communities and co-operative societies across India.

Titan is looking to turn the largely unorganised saree business into a organised one by catering to the mid-premium to premium segment of the market with a starting price of Rs 2,000, which can go up to Rs 2 lakh. The brand competes with organised saree retail chains such as Nalli Silk as well as Meena Bazaar.

According to Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte Consulting, saree, as a category, is exciting but equally challenging because it is stock keeping unit (SKU) intensive, assortment sensitive and has design complexity. Besides colour cosmetics, sarees are one of the most complicated categories since a brand has to predict designs and colours which will work across different geographies.

“Titan can have a real play in the category as they did something similar with jewellery years back, which was also highly fragmented. They can take share easily from unorganised players and then scale,” he said.

Wahi believes that Titan is investing in women focussed products (jewellery and sarees) and the company might look into accessories going forward. However, he is quick to add that the saree category is undergoing fundamental changes owing to evolving consumer preferences.