What it will be like to travel on India’s first bullet train

India’s first bullet train, from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will also have a dedicated room for changing and child feeding. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious bullet train may witness some delay, but it will have several features that Indian trains have never had before:

■ There will be separate toilets for men and women, according to a design finalised by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC). Currently, passengers share four toilets per coach, irrespective of their gender. Now, there will be a men’s urinal and a women’s toilet along with a wheelchair accessible toilet.

■ The trains will also have a dedicated room for changing and child feeding, comprising baby toilet seats, tables for diaper disposal and a low sink to wash hands, according to the design document.

■ There will be special facilities for the ill.The train will have a multi-purpose room with a folding bed, baggage rack, mirror, especially for the ailing and nursing mothers, the document states.

■The train will also have a freezer, hot case, facility to boil water, and a tea and coffee maker.

■ Coaches will have LCD screens to display details of the journey.

■ Each train will have 55 seats for business class and 695 seats in economy. There will be luggage space for passengers and all the seats will have adjustable headrests.

The Indian Railways is planning to acquire 25 E5 Series bullet trains from Japan at an estimated cost of about Rs 5,000 crore.

The service, which is scheduled from 2023, will transport passengers the 508-km distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours and seven minutes.

In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the project along with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.