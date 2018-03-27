Jet Airways to make Guwahati a regional gateway
Jet Airways plans to make Guwahati the regional gateway from the north eastern region
Mumbai: Jet Airways on Monday said it plans to make Guwahati the regional gateway from the north eastern region as it connects more flights from the region to other parts of the country, including its hubs New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.
“Under its summer schedule, Jet Airways increased the number of weekly flights between the North Eastern region and the rest of the country to 184 – adding 30 new flights weekly,” the airline said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 12 46 AM IST
