Wipro Q2 profit drops nearly 14% to ₹ 1,889 crore

Bengaluru: Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.8% fall in second-quarter net profit, dented by higher expenses.

The Bengaluru-based company posted a net profit of ₹1,889 crore ($258.09 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with ₹2,192 crore a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Net profit came in below the ₹2,100 crore expected by 24 analysts, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from IT services grew by 9.2% to ₹14,377 crore.

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said its board has approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an additional director.

“... the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 24 October 2018, approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years with effect from 1 January 2019,” it said in a separate filing. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.