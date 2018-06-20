Taj Hotels wins bid to run The Connaught for 33 years

In May 2016, NDMC sealed The Connaught, after investigations into the controversial murder of an estate officer revealed the involvement of Ramesh Kakkar, then promoter of the hotel.

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, which runs the Taj Group of Hotels, has won the bid for The Connaught, a 85-room four star hotel property on Janpath lane in New Delhi. Along with the Tata Group firm, hospitality chains Sarovar Group and Byke Hotels and Resorts were in the race to acquire the property.

Taj Hotels has won a 33-year lease contract with New Delhi Municipality Corporation, the current owner of the property. Taj emerged as the highest bidder by offering to share with NDMC 31.6% of the annual revenue that it will earn from the property, said a person involved in the bidding process.

“We are extremely delighted to win the bid for The Connaught, New Delhi. The hotel is located strategically in Lutyens’ Delhi, the city’s most coveted address, conveniently located in the heart of capital. It will aptly fit into our new SeleQtions brand, which is a collection of “named hotels” that are unique and one of a kind,” an Indian Hotels spokesperson said in an email, in response to queries.

In May 2016, NDMC sealed the hotel, after investigations into the controversial murder of an estate officer revealed the involvement of Ramesh Kakkar, then promoter of the hotel.

Kakkar had owed around Rs 140 crore as licence fee to the civic body.

“IHCL would give a new lease of life to The Connaught which has an excellent location but had been completely run down and become inconsequential as a hotel despite its grade A location,” Mandeep Lamba, managing director (hotels and hospitality) at property consultancy JLL India. This acquisition will give Indian Hotels a very significant boutique presence in the heart of Delhi where it didn’t have any distribution in that market segment and will change the fortunes of that property, he added.

NDMC has also put up two other hotels, Taj Mansingh and Asian International Hotel at Janpath, on the block. While Taj Mansingh would be re-auctioned on 18 July, given that it has not received enough bidders, Asian International Hotel has received three bids.