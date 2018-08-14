IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 981 in new sale

Under the latest IndiGo discount offer, fares start from Rs 981.

India’s biggest carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting Rs 981. IndiGo’s offer comes in the wake of similar discount schemes announced by other carriers on the occasion of Independence Day. Bookings for IndiGo’s offer end on 15 August and is applicable on travel between 11 September and 8 October. According to IndiGo’s website, the Rs 981 offer is applicable for travel between Jammu and Srinagar. IndiGo has not disclosed the number of seats on offer under the Rs 981 ticket sale. “The offer is available on limited seats on selected sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out,” the airline said.

Starting fares on some other routes covered under this Rs 981 IndiGo offer include Ahmedabad-Bengaluru (Rs 2,078), Ahmedabad-Delhi (Rs 1,415), Bagdogra-Kolkata (Rs 1,613), Bengaluru-Goa (Rs 1,782), Bengaluru-Goa (Rs 1,782) and Guwahati-Kolkata (Rs 1,793), according to the carrier’s website.

Hyderabad-Ahmedabad (starting fares Rs 1,992), Hyderabad-Lucknow (Rs 2,456), Kolkata-Bengaluru (Rs 3,634), Kolkata-Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,379), Kolkata-Delhi (Rs 2,836), Kolkata-Hyderabad (Rs 2,594), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,748), Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,255) and Bengaluru-Delhi (Rs 2,929) are some of the other routes covered under the latest IndiGo discount offer.

According to IndiGo’s website, the fares paid for tickets purchased “under this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.”

Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, it added. IndiGo is also offering additional cashbacks on bookings made through Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik e-wallets.

Meanwhile, another budget carrier GoAir is offering fares starting Rs 1,099. Bookings for GoAir’s offer will end on 15 August and this offer is applicable on travel between 11 September and 31 December. This offer is applicable across all the channels and tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first basis, GoAir said.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on base fare in Première and Economy travel from India across its international network. Jet Airways Freedom sale offer closes on 15 August. For flights within India, Jet Airways is offering 10% discount on base fare in Première and Economy travel but it is applicable on return journeys only.

National carrier Air India is also offering discounts for flyers. Air India says the discounted price is available only on flight bookings done through the official website of the national carrier airindia.in and is valid for travel within India and to/from India.