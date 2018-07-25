Q1 Results: JSW Steel profit surges four-fold, beats estimates

JSW Steel shares closed down 0.36% in the broader Mumbai market on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: JSW Steel Ltd reported a better-than-expected Q1 profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher steel prices and robust domestic demand. Net profit for the quarter ended 30 June was at ₹ 2,366 crore ($344.3 million), a nearly four-fold jump from the same quarter a year ago, the company said. That compared with an average estimate of ₹ 2,108 crore from 13 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net profit in Q1 2017-18 was hurt as sales volumes were pulled lower amid India’s nationwide rollout of goods and services tax (GST).

Crude steel production on a standalone basis in the quarter stood at 4.11 million tonnes, up 5% over last year, while domestic demand during the quarter grew 9.2%, buoyed by increased spend on infrastructure. Total revenue from operations rose 25.3% to ₹ 20,519 crore.

Shares of the steelmaker closed down 0.36% in the broader Mumbai market on Wednesday.