HDFC Bank’s new app down for the 7th day: Sachin Bansal complains
Thousand of users including Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal have taken to Twitter to complain about the malfunctioning app
New Delhi: After seven days of the launch of HDFC Bank’s new mobile banking app, users are still unable to use any facility through the revamped app. Thousand of users including Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal have taken to Twitter to complain about the malfunctioning app. Bansal tweeted, “In this day and age, how can the largest private bank of India do this?!”
In this day and age, how can the largest private bank of India do this?! https://t.co/VUfmdAMJDN— Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) December 2, 2018
HDFC Bank’s mobile banking users have not been able to log-in after the bank rolled out its upgraded app on 27th November. After the problem went unfixed for three days, HDFC Bank pulled out the application from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on December 1.
The application is still not available on the Android Play Store and Apple Play Store till the publishing of this article. The users received this message while trying to use the app: “Sorry, we are experiencing high traffic on our servers. Please try again after some time.”
HDFC Bank through its Twitter handle issued an apology letter on 29 November, it said, “While we’re working to resolve it on priority, those customers still using the earlier version can do so. Whereas those who have moved to the new version and deleted the old one will not be able to use MobileBanking till further notice.” The bank has yet not revealed the reason for the malfunction.
November 29, 2018
Media reports suggest that the older version of the app will be launched by Monday evening on Google Play Store.
