Chatbot developer Anaek raises seed funding from Matrix Partners India

Bots developed by Anaek are listed on the Slack app store and can be deployed across operating systems and devices.

Bengaluru: Anaek Inc., a start-up which develops chatbots, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners India, the company’s co-founder Kanav Abrol said in an interview.

Abrol didn’t disclose the amount but a person familiar with the matter said the company had raised roughly $1 million. The person declined to be identified.

The start-up has a suite of conversational bots for managing functions such as human resources and expense filing. The chatbots run using instant messaging apps such as Slack, which currently has more than 6 million daily active users.

Anaek will use the fresh funding for marketing and promotion and for hiring across functions such as engineering, accounting, sales, and advertising. Currently, the company has 10 employees. Ex-PepperTap executive Ujjwal Grover is also a co-founder of the company.

The year-old company currently has three chatbots—AttendanceBot, OfficeAmp, and ExpenseTron. It offers the bots to businesses on a free trial for a limited period after which they are charged for usage. Abrol said the bots are currently being used by more than 1,000 companies in 60 countries.

“Companies usually maintain physical records of attendance in a book or on tools like Microsoft Excel. Using Slack, we are doing all these functions in real time, and attendance details can be pulled up anytime,” said Abrol.

Bots developed by Anaek are listed on the Slack app store and can be deployed across operating systems and devices. According to Abrol, almost 60% of Slack’s users are in the US and the rest across the world. The firm acquires customers directly from Slack’s app store, and through social media outreach.