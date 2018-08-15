Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in new sale

Vistara’s new sale offers all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,099 for Economy Lite, Rs 1,399 for Economy Standard, Rs 2,499 for Premium Economy and Rs 6,099 for Business Class

Vistara airline has announced the ‘Freedom Fares Sale’, offering tickets at starting price of just Rs 1,099. This offer is valid till 15 August 2018 midnight for travel between 22 August 2018 and 10 October 2018 for business class and between 14 September 2018 and 10 October 2018 for economy class and premium economy, both dates included. Vistara’s new sale offers all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,099 for Economy Lite, Rs 1,399 for Economy Standard, Rs 2,499 for Premium Economy and Rs 6,099 for Business Class. The seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis, the airline said.

Starting fares on some other routes covered under this Rs 1,099 Vistara offer include Bagdogra-Guwahati (Rs 1.099), Kochi-Chennai (Rs 1,299), Delhi- Lucknow (Rs 1,399), Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,599), Ahmedabad- Bengaluru (Rs 1,799), Delhi-Varanasi (Rs 1,999) according to the carrier’s website.

Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,299), Delhi- Kochi (Rs 3,499), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,699), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,799), Delhi-Goa (Rs 3,299), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs2,649), Port Blair-Chennai (Rs 2,999), Port Blair-Kolkata (Rs 2,499), Delhi-Bagdogra (Rs 2,649), Delhi-Ranchi (Rs 2,199) are some of the other routes covered under the latest Vistara discount offer.

If the tickets are booked using SBI credit card, you will get extra 5% cashback with a maximum of Rs 750 per card, on a minimum transaction of Rs 4,000.

Sale ends tonight! Experience the award-winning services of India"s best airline with Vistara Freedom Fares Sale! Book now with fares starting at Rs.1,099/- all in. Limited seats only. Know more: https://t.co/pC26VGA6TE pic.twitter.com/folWvYeEI5 — Vistara (@airvistara) August 15, 2018

Other carriers are also celebrating India’s 72nd Independence Day by offering discounts to flyers. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting Rs 981. Bookings for this IndiGo offer will close 15 August mid-night.

Low-cost airline GoAir also extended its ‘GO GR8 Festival’ offer to 15 August 2018. Under the ‘GO GR8 Festival’ offer, flight tickets are available at a starting price of Rs 1,099.

Air India’s Independence Day sale is available only for online bookings on its website. The sale offer is valid till 15 August 2018 and is applicable for domestic and international travel.

Jet Airways ‘Global Fare’ sale offers flyers a 30% discount on international flight tickets. Jet Airways’ new offer is available both for economy and premium class flight tickets. On the domestic routes, Jet Airways is offering a 10% discount on flight tickets in its ‘Freedom Sale’ offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class.