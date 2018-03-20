IndiGo grounds another jet after technical snag

Both IndiGo and GoAir have cancelled several flights during the last one week due to a number of their aircraft being grounded.

Mumbai: Budget airline IndiGo on Monday said that it has grounded an Airbus A320neo plane after it developed technical snags, the ninth such aircraft to be grounded in the past week.

The latest development comes barely a week after the country’s aviation regulator grounded 11 Airbus A320neo planes, including eight belonging to IndiGo.

The latest aircraft to be grounded by IndiGo did not face the “knife edge seal” issue that forced the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ground 14 Airbus A320neo aircraft, powered by faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines in the past two months, one person aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

In a statement on Monday, IndiGo said that the airline detected five technical snags from over 2,000 flights during the past 48 hours and out of these, only one aircraft has been grounded. The airline didn’t say when the grounded aircraft will resume flights.

IndiGo had on 18 March said that it had withdrawn two A320neo aircraft, the first operating on Bengaluru-Delhi route after metal chips were observed on one of the engines, and the second operating on Delhi-Srinagar due to hydraulic leakage.

On Monday, the airline said in a statement that another A320neo aircraft operating on the Mumbai-Jammu route was detected with leakage from engine and subsequently withdrawn. It also added that two other Airbus aircraft, operating on Cochin-Mumbai and Mumbai-Goa sectors, respectively, were withdrawn due to technical snags during departure. The airline did not specify the model of these aircraft. “Both these aircraft were immediately withdrawn for rectification. The issues were rectified and the aircraft are back in operation,” the statement said.

Among the 11 Airbus A320neo planes grounded by DGCA, eight belong to InterGlobe Aviation-operated IndiGo and three to the Wadia Group-run GoAir.

IndiGo had in February grounded three Airbus A320neo aircraft with P&W engine due to glitches in both engines.

Both IndiGo and GoAir cancelled several flights during the last one week due to a number of aircraft being grounded.

Operations at both airlines are expected to be significantly disrupted ahead of the peak travelling season that starts in March-end/early April when schools and colleges in India shut for summer break, and people head out for holidays.

Indigo currently has 32 A320neo aircraft in its fleet, 12 of which are currently grounded.