First stressed power asset resolved, Tata Power JV to buy Prayagraj Power

The power sector has been one of the highly stressed sectors, with close to ₹1 trillion of loans having turned bad or been recast. Photo: Sneha Srivastava/Mint

New Delhi: Tata Power on Wednesday said its joint venture Resurgent Power Ventures has received the letter of intent (LoI) from the lenders of Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL) for the acquisition of 75.01 per cent stake in PPGCL.

PPGCL is a 3X660 MW coal-based power project in Uttar Pradesh.

It is the first stressed power asset account resolved by lenders. SBI, the lead banker, has resolved the account under its Samadhan Scheme.

“We found that Prayagraj Power fits into our overall scheme of growth. It has all approvals and clearances in place along with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and fuel supply agreements. It will be a value-adding asset in Resurgent Power’s portfolio,” Tata Power Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

Tata Power holds 26% stake in Resurgent Power, which is based out of Singapore. The balance 74% is held by ICICI Bank and global investors. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.